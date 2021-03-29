U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.10 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report $312.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.19 million and the highest is $314.00 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $334.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $300,636. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $63.65 on Monday. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

