Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 52.4% in March

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. HSBC started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UBSFY opened at $15.05 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -752.50 and a beta of 0.59.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

