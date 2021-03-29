UBS Group Lowers Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS POYYF opened at $19.59 on Friday. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

