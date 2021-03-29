UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 6,345 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Republic Services by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 76,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 97,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

NYSE RSG opened at $101.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.