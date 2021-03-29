UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $32.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

