UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 140,000 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.80 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

