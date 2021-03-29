UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

