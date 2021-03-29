UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 424,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 137,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in MasTec by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ opened at $90.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $99.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.