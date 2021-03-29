UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.73% of UDR worth $422,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.50. 57,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

