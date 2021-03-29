UGAS (UGAS) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $623,273.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00621022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

