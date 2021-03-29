Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,423,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $5,313,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $62,688,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 82,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $303.00 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.29 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

