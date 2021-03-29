UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $3.15

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00005481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $47.02 million and $10.39 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.00621940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UFT is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,934,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

