Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Update

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 67,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LATN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,484. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,441,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,794 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Acquisition Corp. II

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

