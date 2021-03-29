United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 67,885 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,456,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,885 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $74,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.10. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

