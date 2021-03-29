United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 58,814 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.1% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $180,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $108.43. The company had a trading volume of 219,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 141.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

