United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $56,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,822,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,015,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $71.29. 554,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,277,801. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

