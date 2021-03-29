United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,382 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $5,433,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $2,033.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,075.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,784.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.81 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

