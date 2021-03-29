United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 12-Month High at $335.60

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $335.60 and last traded at $332.75, with a volume of 5857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.86.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.13.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

