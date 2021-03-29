Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Gary Chase Huber Sells 128,000 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Director Gary Chase Huber sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$193,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$280,164.68.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,394. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$268.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.