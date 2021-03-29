Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.10. 97,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,632. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.