Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,156 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $466.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,636. The stock has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

