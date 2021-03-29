Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.28 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $394.65. The stock had a trading volume of 136,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.52 and a 200 day moving average of $366.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $244.62 and a 12-month high of $399.65.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.