Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 218,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,895. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $115.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44.

