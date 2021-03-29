Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,139 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.65. 2,309,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,497,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $180.86 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

