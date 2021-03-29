USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Hits One Day Volume of $167.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 168.8% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002846 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $167.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,740.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.23 or 0.00900989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.00358486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001188 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013940 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001377 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.