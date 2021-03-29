Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 304.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

NYSE:MTN opened at $286.23 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $333.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 251.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

