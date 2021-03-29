Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $350.00 price target on the stock.

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $286.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 251.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $129.52 and a 52-week high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

