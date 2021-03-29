Valley Forge Capital Management LP Has $172.27 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 16.0% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valley Forge Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Moody’s worth $172,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 100.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Moody’s by 190.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Moody’s by 372.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.09.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.00 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

