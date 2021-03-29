Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,599 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

