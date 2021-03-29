Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Increased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 682,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 9.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $86,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,854,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,524,000 after buying an additional 232,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,791. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.14 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

