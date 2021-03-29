Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 671.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $314,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $177.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.74. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.70 and a 12 month high of $189.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.