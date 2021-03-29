Varex Imaging (VREX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2021 – Varex Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

3/23/2021 – Varex Imaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Varex Imaging was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

VREX opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $829.86 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

