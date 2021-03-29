Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells $603,723.12 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,904.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $221,427.70.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $1,986,189.12.

On Wednesday, January 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50.

On Monday, January 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $609,205.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $44,914.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $344.16 million, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Vera Bradley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

