VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of VeriSign worth $42,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VeriSign by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,704,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,452 shares of company stock worth $5,498,064 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.80. 11,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.17. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.26 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.