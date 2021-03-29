Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.32 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $35.32 million and approximately $15,763.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $16.43 or 0.00028621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

