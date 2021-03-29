Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the February 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

