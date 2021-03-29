Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KNX. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.90.

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 163,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

