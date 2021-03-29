Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s previous close.

DSP has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

DSP stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.