VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($5.40).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 423.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 388.18. The stock has a market cap of £815.28 million and a PE ratio of 274.67.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

