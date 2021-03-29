Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 256.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $118.41 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $124.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,924.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,801. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

