Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

