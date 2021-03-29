Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.01 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,489,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

