Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.20 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

