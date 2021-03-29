Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $970,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ExlService were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $94.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,214 shares of company stock valued at $451,215. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.