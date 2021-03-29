Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

