Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRPX) Quiet Period To End on March 29th

Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VRPX) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 29th. Virpax Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive based drug compounds and drug delivery systems for pain management. It offers products, such as Probudur, an injectable bupivacaine hydrogel for postoperative pain management; Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; and NES100, an endogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic spray.

