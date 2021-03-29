Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 363.0% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VGI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.03. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 688,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.