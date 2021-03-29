VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,955,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. VNUE has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Get VNUE alerts:

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc, operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.