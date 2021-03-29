Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,635 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AutoZone worth $69,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,362.08.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $24.73 on Monday, hitting $1,438.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,966. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,228.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,189.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $757.18 and a 12-month high of $1,424.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,577.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

