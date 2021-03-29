Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 371,133 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12,305.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371,133 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.0% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $122,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 645,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

